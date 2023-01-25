See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in New York, NY
Dr. Carmit Archibald, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.1 (19)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Carmit Archibald, MD

Dr. Carmit Archibald, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Archibald works at Upper East Side Gynecology in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Archibald's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Upper East Side Gynecology
    40 E 84th St, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 472-6500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Uterine Prolapse
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Treatment frequency



Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    LS — Jan 25, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Carmit Archibald, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew, Romanian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1285683672
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Yale University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Yale University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carmit Archibald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Archibald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Archibald has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Archibald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Archibald works at Upper East Side Gynecology in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Archibald’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Archibald. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Archibald.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Archibald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Archibald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

