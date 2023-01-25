Overview of Dr. Carmit Archibald, MD

Dr. Carmit Archibald, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Archibald works at Upper East Side Gynecology in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.