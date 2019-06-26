Overview of Dr. Carney Desarno, MD

Dr. Carney Desarno, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.



Dr. Desarno works at Jersey Shore Advanced Surgical Associates in Neptune, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.