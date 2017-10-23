Dr. Garlich has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caro Garlich, MD
Overview of Dr. Caro Garlich, MD
Dr. Caro Garlich, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
Dr. Garlich's Office Locations
The Longstreet Clinic - Obstetrics & Gynecology725 Jesse Jewell Pkwy SE Ste 200, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 297-2200
Longstreet Clinic Dept of Obgyn141 Professional Dr, Baldwin, GA 30511 Directions (706) 776-7470
Orthopaedics - Braselton5875 Thompson ML Rd, Hoschton, GA 30548 Directions (770) 533-4770
Center for Women's Health - Baldwin151 Professional Dr, Baldwin, GA 30511 Directions (706) 776-7470
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was very nervous going to see Dr. Garlich simply because I've seen the same gynecologist for the last 10 years. My friends were freaking me out because female doctors have the reputation of being rather rough, but Dr. Garlich definitely doesn't fall into that category. I absolutely love her! She couldn't have done a better job with my visit. She was very gental and explained every little thing she was doing. She seems very educated and professional. I couldn't be happier.
About Dr. Caro Garlich, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1144375106
Education & Certifications
- Washington Hospital Center
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
Dr. Garlich speaks Spanish.
