Dr. Carol Adams, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.2 (49)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Carol Adams, MD

Dr. Carol Adams, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Erlinger Baroness Hospital.

Dr. Adams works at Beacon OB/GYN Womens East in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Adams' Office Locations

    Beacon Health Services
    1751 Gunbarrel Rd Ste 100, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 778-9500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
  • Erlinger Baroness Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Nov 17, 2022
    Blessed to have Carol deliver our first son when we lived in TN (from Ohio). Hands down best experience of my life. Grateful for her thorough support during my 42 weeks and support/guidance on my decision to go into surgery after 1.5 days of no progress. Saying I was scared would be an understatement but she was confident and I never felt pressured! I felt protection and comfort the entire time. Almost 7 years later, my family and I often reminisce about my experience and how wonderful and grateful we are for her!!!
    Alaina Martin — Nov 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Carol Adams, MD
    About Dr. Carol Adams, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English
    • 1558346379
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Utah
    • DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED
