Dr. Carol Akerman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carol Akerman, DPM
Overview of Dr. Carol Akerman, DPM
Dr. Carol Akerman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine (Temple University) - D.P.M. and is affiliated with Fort Loudoun Medical Center, Parkwest Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.
Dr. Akerman works at
Dr. Akerman's Office Locations
-
1
Carol A. Akerman, DPM2725 Asbury Rd Ste 101, Knoxville, TN 37914 Directions (865) 568-8344
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Loudoun Medical Center
- Parkwest Medical Center
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Akerman?
One of the most pleasant doctors, medical exams and treatments that I have had. Good referral to another specialist also.
About Dr. Carol Akerman, DPM
- Podiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1720039779
Education & Certifications
- Foot Surgery - Northwest General Hospital|Northwest General Hospital
- Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine (Temple University) - D.P.M.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Akerman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Akerman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Akerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Akerman works at
Dr. Akerman has seen patients for Bunion, Plantar Fasciitis and Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Akerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
110 patients have reviewed Dr. Akerman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akerman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.