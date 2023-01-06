See All Podiatrists in Knoxville, TN
Dr. Carol Akerman, DPM

Podiatry
4.9 (110)
Knoxville, TN
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Carol Akerman, DPM

Dr. Carol Akerman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine (Temple University) - D.P.M. and is affiliated with Fort Loudoun Medical Center, Parkwest Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.

Dr. Akerman works at Carol A. Akerman, DPM in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion, Plantar Fasciitis and Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Akerman's Office Locations

    Carol A. Akerman, DPM
    2725 Asbury Rd Ste 101, Knoxville, TN 37914 (865) 568-8344

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fort Loudoun Medical Center
  • Parkwest Medical Center
  • Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Callus
Corn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Corn
Diabetic Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Nail Chevron Icon
Orthotic Treatment Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 110 ratings
    Patient Ratings (110)
    5 Star
    (107)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 06, 2023
    One of the most pleasant doctors, medical exams and treatments that I have had. Good referral to another specialist also.
    Ed J — Jan 06, 2023
    About Dr. Carol Akerman, DPM

    Podiatry
    42 years of experience
    English
    1720039779
    Education & Certifications

    Foot Surgery - Northwest General Hospital|Northwest General Hospital
    Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine (Temple University) - D.P.M.
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carol Akerman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Akerman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Akerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Akerman works at Carol A. Akerman, DPM in Knoxville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Akerman’s profile.

    Dr. Akerman has seen patients for Bunion, Plantar Fasciitis and Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Akerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    110 patients have reviewed Dr. Akerman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akerman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

