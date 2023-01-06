Overview of Dr. Carol Akerman, DPM

Dr. Carol Akerman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine (Temple University) - D.P.M. and is affiliated with Fort Loudoun Medical Center, Parkwest Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.



Dr. Akerman works at Carol A. Akerman, DPM in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion, Plantar Fasciitis and Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.