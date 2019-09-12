Dr. Carol Alonso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alonso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carol Alonso, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Carol Alonso, MD is a Dermatologist in Westminster, CO. They completed their residency with M D Anderson Cancer Ctr
Dermatology Speciaalists10359 Federal Blvd Ste 210, Westminster, CO 80260 Directions (303) 442-6647Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dermatology Specialists905 W 124th Ave Ste 170, Westminster, CO 80234 Directions (303) 442-6647
- Rose Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Alonso is a wonderful warm, caring physician. She has been my dermatologist for three years, and diagnosed my melanoma in 2017. She is exceptionally bright, and I have every confidence in her. The entire clinic staff are friendly, and very helpful. I always enjoy going for my appointments and/or my procedures.
- Dermatology
- English
- 1386962256
- M D Anderson Cancer Ctr
- University of Texas Medical School - Houston
- Texas Christian University
