Dr. Carol Anekstein Cooper, MD

Psychiatry
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small West Orange, NJ
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Carol Anekstein Cooper, MD

Dr. Carol Anekstein Cooper, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Anekstein Cooper works at The Nephrology Group PA in West Orange, NJ with other offices in Livingston, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Anekstein Cooper's Office Locations

    The Nephrology Group PA
    111 Northfield Ave Ste 311, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 535-8408
    C Anekstein, MD
    375 WALNUT ST, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 535-8408

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Carol Anekstein Cooper, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 43 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1427112945
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • New York Medical College
Board Certifications
  • Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Anekstein Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Anekstein Cooper has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anekstein Cooper.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anekstein Cooper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anekstein Cooper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

