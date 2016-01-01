Dr. Anekstein Cooper has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carol Anekstein Cooper, MD
Overview of Dr. Carol Anekstein Cooper, MD
Dr. Carol Anekstein Cooper, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Anekstein Cooper's Office Locations
The Nephrology Group PA111 Northfield Ave Ste 311, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 535-8408
C Anekstein, MD375 WALNUT ST, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 535-8408
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
About Dr. Carol Anekstein Cooper, MD
- Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- Psychiatry
