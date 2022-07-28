Dr. Carol Angstadt, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Angstadt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carol Angstadt, DMD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Carol Angstadt, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Canton, GA.
Dr. Angstadt works at
Family Dental of Canton3237 Sixes Rd, Canton, GA 30114 Directions (678) 841-7247Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Angstadt?
I had a broken/loose tooth. Family Dental of Canton got me in quickly for a limited exam. X-rays were taken and Dr. Angstadt referred me to an oral surgeon for extraction. There was no upselling of treatment or scheduling of treatment to assess the issue. Rather I experienced a focus on the problem. I am very pleased with the professionalism provided by Family Dental of Canton. I will recommend.
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1811195639
- Auburn University
Dr. Angstadt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Angstadt accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Angstadt using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Angstadt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Angstadt works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Angstadt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Angstadt.
