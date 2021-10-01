See All Otolaryngologists in Springfield, IL
Dr. Carol Bauer, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.4 (14)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Carol Bauer, MD

Dr. Carol Bauer, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with HSHS St. John's Hospital and Springfield Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Bauer works at Southern Illinois Univ ENT in Springfield, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bauer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Siu School of Medicine-pavilion Lab
    301 N 8TH ST, Springfield, IL 62701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 545-8000
  2. 2
    Siu Physicians & Surgeons Inc
    720 N Bond St, Springfield, IL 62702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 545-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HSHS St. John's Hospital
  • Springfield Memorial Hospital

Ear Ache
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Tinnitus
Ear Ache
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Tinnitus

Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 01, 2021
    All I want is an appointment - My primary care Dr. is at the Springfield Clinic and her only referral is to a Dr. at the clinic. 217 486-8869 if an appointment is possible. DO NOT POST phone #
    — Oct 01, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Carol Bauer, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700871571
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Residency
    • University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
    Internship
    • Butterworth Hospital/Michigan State University
    Medical Education
    • Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
    Undergraduate School
    • Grinnell College
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carol Bauer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bauer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bauer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bauer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bauer works at Southern Illinois Univ ENT in Springfield, IL. View the full address on Dr. Bauer’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bauer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bauer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bauer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bauer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

