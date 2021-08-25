Overview of Dr. Carol Bier-Laning, MD

Dr. Carol Bier-Laning, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Zion, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago and Loyola University Medical Center.



Dr. Bier-Laning works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Chicago in Zion, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.