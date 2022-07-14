See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Carol Bretschneider, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Carol Bretschneider, MD

Dr. Carol Bretschneider, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. 

Dr. Bretschneider works at Northwestern Medicine Primary & Specialty Care in Chicago, IL with other offices in Lake Forest, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Bretschneider's Office Locations

    Northwestern Medicine Women's Integrated Pelvic Health Program
    676 N Saint Clair St Ste 950, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 694-7337
    Northwestern Medical Group - Women's Services
    1000 N Westmoreland Rd, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 694-7337

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginal Birth After Cesarean (VBAC)
High Risk Pregnancy
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy)
Vaginal Birth After Cesarean (VBAC) Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 14, 2022
    When dealing with dreaded urogyne problems, it's great to find someone like Dr. B. She's open, communcative, competent, and pleasant. I had an issue/question following surgery that I needed to discuss and her response was non-defensive, informative and thorough. Highly recommend.
    Kathy O'Malley — Jul 14, 2022
    About Dr. Carol Bretschneider, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700146826
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carol Bretschneider, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bretschneider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bretschneider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bretschneider. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bretschneider.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bretschneider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bretschneider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

