See All Oncologists in New York, NY
Dr. Carol Brown, MD

Oncology
3.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Carol Brown, MD

Dr. Carol Brown, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons.

Dr. Brown works at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brown's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
    1275 York Ave, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 639-7659

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 12, 2020
    Dr Brown is an amazing Surgeon and Doctor. She saved my life 19 years ago when I was diagnosed with something very rare and I continue to follow up with her yearly. She was always compassionate and caring along with the other doctors she works beside and I feel very Blessed that I found her when I did. And yes, the wait is long to see Dr Brown on an appointment normally but that is because she takes her time with new patients and emergencies and doesn’t rush them, that’s something I always try to remember, that I was the new patient at one time. For Dr Brown I would wait forever, because I know first hand she is the Best and her knowledge, experience and ability are invaluable.
    Nancy — Mar 12, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Carol Brown, MD
    About Dr. Carol Brown, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689659435
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carol Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brown has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brown works at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Brown’s profile.

    Dr. Brown has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

