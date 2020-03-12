Dr. Carol Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carol Brown, MD
Dr. Carol Brown, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons.
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center1275 York Ave, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 639-7659
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Brown is an amazing Surgeon and Doctor. She saved my life 19 years ago when I was diagnosed with something very rare and I continue to follow up with her yearly. She was always compassionate and caring along with the other doctors she works beside and I feel very Blessed that I found her when I did. And yes, the wait is long to see Dr Brown on an appointment normally but that is because she takes her time with new patients and emergencies and doesn’t rush them, that’s something I always try to remember, that I was the new patient at one time. For Dr Brown I would wait forever, because I know first hand she is the Best and her knowledge, experience and ability are invaluable.
About Dr. Carol Brown, MD
- Oncology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
