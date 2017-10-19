Overview

Dr. Carol Burg, MD is a Dermatologist in Independence, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Albert Einstein Medical Center.



Dr. Burg works at Northcoast Dermatology Assocs in Independence, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Acne and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.