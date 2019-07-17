Dr. Carol Burke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carol Burke, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Marymount Hospital.
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 340-8893Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
Dr Burke is very professional. I highly recommend her talent & skills.
About Dr. Carol Burke, MD
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Ohio State U, College of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Marymount Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burke has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burke has seen patients for Hernia, Diarrhea and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Burke. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burke.
