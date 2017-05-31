Dr. Carol Clemons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clemons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carol Clemons, MD
Overview of Dr. Carol Clemons, MD
Dr. Carol Clemons, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center and Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport.
Dr. Clemons' Office Locations
Shreveport Eye Clinic471 Ashley Ridge Blvd Ste 300, Shreveport, LA 71106 Directions (318) 861-4009
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Highland Medical Center
- Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am thrilled with my new Re Stor multifocal IOL. Dr Clemons explained the entire procedure prior to surgery and it went just as she said. I always follow a Doctor's instructions down to the letter and I have not had a minutes trouble. I highly recommend DrCarol Clemons and am looking forward to doing the other eye next month! She also has an excellent support staff like TL and Susan!
About Dr. Carol Clemons, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Lsu Health Science Center University Hospital
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Southern Methodist University
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Clemons has seen patients for Conjunctival Hemorrhage, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clemons on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Clemons. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clemons.
