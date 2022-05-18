Overview of Dr. Carol Dehasse, MD

Dr. Carol Dehasse, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center.



Dr. Dehasse works at Northwest Women's Health in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Endometriosis, Hysteroscopy and Oophorectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.