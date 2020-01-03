Dr. Carol Dobrzynski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dobrzynski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carol Dobrzynski, MD
Overview
Dr. Carol Dobrzynski, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School.
Dr. Dobrzynski works at
Locations
-
1
Carol A Dobrzynski MD2240 CHURCH RD, Toms River, NJ 08753 Directions (732) 864-2240
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dobrzynski?
Years ago I saw dr Dobrzynski for depression. Although it takes time, after following Dr Dobrzynski's plan of care and recommendations I no longer live with that debilitating condition. In fact, I haven't needed her services nor medication for many years now. However, presently my family member has a similar condition. I occasionally accompany her to some appointments. I've been pleased to note that DR Dobrzynski is as knowledgeable and effective as she'd been when I was under her care . Dr Dobrzynski continues not only to focus on psychological affects of one's illness but explores social and physical aspects as well. She is a good listener and generous with her time during office visits as well as phone calls. Dr Dobrzynski follows best practice guidelines and makes sound medication decisions as well as life style change recommendations. Its not a quick fix,or easy journey, but having Dr Dobrzynski's guidance along the way is truly helpful and comforting.
About Dr. Carol Dobrzynski, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1255407367
Education & Certifications
- University of Medicine and Dentistry
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Rutgers University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dobrzynski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dobrzynski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dobrzynski works at
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Dobrzynski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dobrzynski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dobrzynski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dobrzynski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.