Dr. Carol Duclair, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Carol Duclair, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Glasgow, KY. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with T.J. Samson Community Hospital.
T. J. Samson Community Hospital1301 N Race St, Glasgow, KY 42141 Directions (270) 651-1888
Reid Health1100 Reid Pkwy, Richmond, IN 47374 Directions (765) 983-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- T.J. Samson Community Hospital
During my initial appointment with Dr.Yuan Duclair I found her to be compassionate, thorough, and intelligent. She took time to listen to my concerns about my fatigue issues and reviewed in detail my sleep study results. She is very professional and caring. I would highly reccomend Dr. Yuan Duclair.
- Critical Care Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1528221850
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Duclair has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duclair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Duclair. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duclair.
