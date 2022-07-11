Overview of Dr. Carol Fischer, DO

Dr. Carol Fischer, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mount Clemens, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Macomb.



Dr. Fischer works at McLaren Macomb - Women's Health Mt. Clemens in Mount Clemens, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.