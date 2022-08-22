Dr. Carol Foster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carol Foster, MD
Overview of Dr. Carol Foster, MD
Dr. Carol Foster, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Neurotology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.
Dr. Foster's Office Locations
University of Colorado Hospital Authority1635 Aurora Ct, Aurora, CO 80045 Directions (720) 848-2820
- 2 12631 E 17th Ave Ste B205, Aurora, CO 80045 Directions (303) 724-1965
Hospital Affiliations
- UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
After trying several physicians, ENTs, and wasted time, Dr. Carol Foster was recommended. It was a totally life changing experience. Yes, she is busy…because she is wonderful. She was part of a group of physicians who conducted extensive research on vestibular-caused “dizziness” and discovered the virus that destroys part, or all, of the nerve connecting your middle ear to your brain. She is busy…busy…but takes time with each patient which I definitely appreciated. She is very kind and gentle and reassuring. Loss of equilibrium is very scary and I was anxious. She helped so much to make all the tests less scary and then her directions and exercises helped me recover when none of the other physicians helped. I owe her my recovered ability to stand and walk normally—-kinda important!!
About Dr. Carol Foster, MD
- Neurotology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1104919554
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Foster has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Foster accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Foster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Foster has seen patients for Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Foster. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.