Overview of Dr. Carol Foster, MD

Dr. Carol Foster, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Neurotology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.



Dr. Foster works at University of Colorado Hospital Authority in Aurora, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.