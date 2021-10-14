Overview of Dr. Carol Fucigna, MD

Dr. Carol Fucigna, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Canaan, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Norwalk Hospital and Stamford Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Hysteroscopy and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.