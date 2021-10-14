Dr. Carol Fucigna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fucigna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carol Fucigna, MD
Overview of Dr. Carol Fucigna, MD
Dr. Carol Fucigna, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Canaan, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Norwalk Hospital and Stamford Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Hysteroscopy and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fucigna's Office Locations
- 1 161 Cherry St Ste A, New Canaan, CT 06840 Directions (203) 276-4282
-
2
Robert A. Lindberg MD LLC1500 Post Rd, Darien, CT 06820 Directions (203) 276-4282
-
3
Fairfield County Obstetrics & Gynecology292 Long Ridge Rd Ste 201, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 276-4282
-
4
Stamford Health Medical Group Inc372 Danbury Rd Ste 180, Wilton, CT 06897 Directions (203) 276-2237
Hospital Affiliations
- Norwalk Hospital
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough and professional.
About Dr. Carol Fucigna, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1669542999
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
