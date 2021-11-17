Dr. Carol Gemayel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gemayel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carol Gemayel, MD
Dr. Carol Gemayel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Western Connecticut Medical Group111 Osborne St, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 739-7155
- Danbury Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I was so blessed to meet Dr. Carol Gemeyel Barra..I thank God for directing my path to her.. She is compassionate...a great listener..and genuinely cares..is thorough..wants all the information.. I have never had a physician with all these strengths.. A true gift..I hope with her care to get to the root cause of my issues... I highly recommend Dr Carol Thank You Lord God Happy Thanksgiving Remember who has given you EVERYTHING. Breath of Life God Bless ALL
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- Hartford Hosp-University Conn
- American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine
- American Univ. of Beirut
Dr. Gemayel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Gemayel has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy and Hypertrophic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gemayel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Gemayel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gemayel.
