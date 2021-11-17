Overview

Dr. Carol Gemayel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.



Dr. Gemayel works at Western Connecticut Medical Group in Danbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy and Hypertrophic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.