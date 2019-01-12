Dr. Carol Glann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carol Glann, MD
Dr. Carol Glann, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ucsf Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland.
Dr. Glann's Office Locations
Laurel Pediatrics3055 Macarthur Blvd, Oakland, CA 94602 Directions (510) 530-1111
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Ucsf Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I love Dr Glann. Both of my children were with her almost their entire time growing up until they got too old and had to make her leave. She is just awesome. She never made you feel rushed, listened, explained everything plainly and is smart and compassionate. You can’t do too much better than Dr Glann.
About Dr. Carol Glann, MD
- Pediatrics
- 34 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
- 1760568117
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital and Research Center at Oakland
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
- University of California At Berkeley
Dr. Glann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glann accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glann works at
Dr. Glann speaks Cantonese.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Glann. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.