Overview

Dr. Carol Gruver, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Nassau and Hamilton Medical Center.



Dr. Gruver works at Erlanger Hypertension Management Center in Chattanooga, TN with other offices in Dalton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypotension and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.