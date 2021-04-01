Dr. Carol Gruver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gruver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carol Gruver, MD
Overview
Dr. Carol Gruver, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Nassau and Hamilton Medical Center.
Dr. Gruver works at
Locations
-
1
Erlanger Hypertension Management Center979 E 3rd St Ste C520, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 778-5661
-
2
Hamilton Medical Center1200 Memorial Dr, Dalton, GA 30720 Directions (706) 226-3434Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Dalton Cardiology P.c.1436 Broadrick Dr Ste B, Dalton, GA 30720 Directions (706) 226-3434
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Nassau
- Hamilton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gruver?
Dr. Gruver is an amazing doctor! She diagnosed me when two other cardiologists could not find the problem. She believed me when I complained of chest pain and ordered tests that showed I needed surgery to repair a congenital problem with my heart. I had my surgery and am doing great! She saved my life and I can't say enough about how great she is!
About Dr. Carol Gruver, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1114916939
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gruver accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gruver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gruver works at
Dr. Gruver has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypotension and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gruver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Gruver. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gruver.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gruver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gruver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.