Dr. Carol Guthrie, MD
Dr. Carol Guthrie, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Gritman Medical Center, Providence Holy Family Hospital, Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and Pullman Regional Hospital.
Spokane Office920 N Washington St Ste 200, Spokane, WA 99201 Directions (509) 455-9550
- Gritman Medical Center
- Providence Holy Family Hospital
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
- Pullman Regional Hospital
You will love Dr. Guthrie! She is the perfect balance of caring and component. Truly a gift to her patients.
- Harbor UCLA
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guthrie has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Guthrie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guthrie.
