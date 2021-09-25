See All General Surgeons in Spokane, WA
Dr. Carol Guthrie, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (20)
Map Pin Small Spokane, WA
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Carol Guthrie, MD

Dr. Carol Guthrie, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Gritman Medical Center, Providence Holy Family Hospital, Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and Pullman Regional Hospital.

Dr. Guthrie works at Spokane Breast Center with Columbia Surgical Specialists in Spokane, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Guthrie's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Spokane Office
    920 N Washington St Ste 200, Spokane, WA 99201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 455-9550

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Gritman Medical Center
  • Providence Holy Family Hospital
  • Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
  • Pullman Regional Hospital

Biopsy of Breast
Breast Cancer
Breast Diseases
Biopsy of Breast
Breast Cancer
Breast Diseases

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    You will love Dr. Guthrie! She is the perfect balance of caring and component. Truly a gift to her patients.
    About Dr. Carol Guthrie, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992813141
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Harbor UCLA
    Medical Education
    • David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carol Guthrie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guthrie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Guthrie has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Guthrie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Guthrie works at Spokane Breast Center with Columbia Surgical Specialists in Spokane, WA. View the full address on Dr. Guthrie’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Guthrie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guthrie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guthrie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guthrie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

