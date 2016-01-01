See All Plastic Surgeons in Spokane Valley, WA
Dr. Carol Hathaway, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.4 (5)
Map Pin Small Spokane Valley, WA
Call for new patient details
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Carol Hathaway, MD

Dr. Carol Hathaway, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Spokane Valley, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Hawaii School of Medicine and is affiliated with Multicare Deaconess Hospital.

Dr. Hathaway works at CAROL L HATHAWAY, MD in Spokane Valley, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hathaway's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Carol L Hathaway
    16201 E Indiana Ave # 2260, Spokane Valley, WA 99216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 921-9938

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Multicare Deaconess Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Ratings & Reviews
3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. Carol Hathaway, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 39 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1306956669
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University of Kansas Hospital
Residency
  • U Fla
Medical Education
  • University of Hawaii School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Hathaway has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hathaway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hathaway works at CAROL L HATHAWAY, MD in Spokane Valley, WA. View the full address on Dr. Hathaway’s profile.

Dr. Hathaway has seen patients for Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hathaway on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hathaway. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hathaway.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hathaway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hathaway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

