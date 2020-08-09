Overview

Dr. Carol Huang, MD is a Dermatologist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook.



Dr. Huang works at Queens Crossing Dermatology in Flushing, NY with other offices in Manhasset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin, Dermatitis and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.