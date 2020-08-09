Dr. Carol Huang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carol Huang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carol Huang, MD is a Dermatologist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook.
Dr. Huang works at
Locations
-
1
Queens Crossing Anesthesia Pllc13620 38th Ave Ste 7I, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (718) 886-7546
-
2
Long Island Dermatology Pllc1615 Northern Blvd Ste 400, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 472-7546
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Huang?
The doctor is Very professional and I am very content with the visit
About Dr. Carol Huang, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1710931423
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huang works at
Dr. Huang has seen patients for Dry Skin, Dermatitis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Huang speaks Chinese.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.