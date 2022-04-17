Overview of Dr. Carol Jackson, MD

Dr. Carol Jackson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Jackson works at E C America in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Dizziness and Meniere's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

