Dr. Carol Jackson, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.2 (15)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Carol Jackson, MD

Dr. Carol Jackson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Jackson works at E C America in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Dizziness and Meniere's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jackson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    E C America
    361 Hospital Rd Ste 325, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 651-3415

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Dizziness
Meniere's Disease
Vertigo
Dizziness
Meniere's Disease

Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ

Ratings & Reviews
4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
About Dr. Carol Jackson, MD

Specialties
  • Ear, Nose, and Throat
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 45 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1255434825
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
Board Certifications
  • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Carol Jackson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jackson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Jackson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Jackson works at E C America in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Jackson’s profile.

Dr. Jackson has seen patients for Vertigo, Dizziness and Meniere's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jackson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jackson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jackson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

