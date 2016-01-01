See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Fargo, ND
Dr. Carol Johnson, MD

Geriatric Medicine
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Carol Johnson, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Fargo, ND. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH DAKOTA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo.

Dr. Johnson works at Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo) in Fargo, ND. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo)
    1702 University Dr S, Fargo, ND 58103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:15pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Asthma
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)

Treatment frequency



Asthma
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Abdominal Pain
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Acute Bronchitis
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anxiety
Arrhythmia Screening
Arthritis
Bacteriuria Screening
Blood Allergy Testing
Bone Density Scan
Breast Cancer Screening
Bronchitis
Burn Injuries
Cancer Screening
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Chest Pain Evaluation
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Cholesterol Screening
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Dermatitis
Detoxification Evaluation
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Evaluation
Diarrhea
Dipstick Urinalysis
Disability Evaluation
Drug Allergy Testing
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Dyslexia Assessment
Dyslipidemia
Earwax Buildup
Echocardiography
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Geriatric Assessment
Gonorrhea Screening
Health Screening
Heart Disease
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Home Sleep Study
Hypertension
Immunization Administration
Impairment Rating Evaluation
Independent Educational Evaluation
Joint Fluid Test
Lipid Disorders
Lyme Disease Evaluation
Malaise and Fatigue
Mammography
McMurray's Test
Melanoma Screening
Memory Evaluation
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Mole Evaluation
Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoporosis Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patch Testing
Pre-Operative Evaluation
Pregnancy Test
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Rapid Flu Test
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Skin Screenings
Skin Testing and Screening
Spinal and Postural Screening
STD Screening
Strep Test
Syphilis Screening
Thyroid Screening
Tobacco Use Disorder
Trichomoniasis Screening
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Urine Pregnancy Test
Vaccination
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vaginosis Screening
VAP Lipid Testing
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheelchair Evaluation
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Breast Pain
Bronchiectasis
Bronchospasm
Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Constipation
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Dysentery
Dysphagia
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Giardiasis
Gout
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypothyroidism
Iodine Deficiency
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nausea
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overactive Bladder
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Ringworm
Runner's Knee
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scurvy
Second-Degree Burns
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Tinnitus
Tonsillitis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Carol Johnson, MD

    • Geriatric Medicine
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1679535991
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Ok College Med Tulsa
    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH DAKOTA / MAIN CAMPUS
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-Fargo

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carol Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Johnson works at Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo) in Fargo, ND. View the full address on Dr. Johnson’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

