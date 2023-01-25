Overview of Dr. Carol Johnston, MD

Dr. Carol Johnston, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jacksonville, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY|UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY|UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED &amp; DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Onslow Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Johnston works at Office Park Eye Center in Jacksonville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Keratitis and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.