Dr. Carol Karp, MD

Ophthalmology
4.7 (9)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Carol Karp, MD

Dr. Carol Karp, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Karp works at Bascom Palmer Eye Institute in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pterygium, Blepharitis and Eye Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Karp's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bascom Palmer Eye Institute-anne Bates Leach Eye Hospital
    900 NW 17th St, Miami, FL 33136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 326-6000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jackson Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pterygium
Blepharitis
Eye Cancer
Pterygium
Blepharitis
Eye Cancer

Treatment frequency



Pterygium Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Monofixation Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Panophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • MVP Health Care
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 24, 2022
    Excelente Doctora es una estrella para mi y mi familia.
    Alida Perera — Dec 24, 2022
    About Dr. Carol Karp, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1316962525
    Education & Certifications

    • Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Anne Bates Leach Eye Hospital
    • Kellogg Eye Ctr-U Mich Med Sch
    • St Joseph Mercy Hosp
    • Brown Medical School
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carol Karp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Karp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Karp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Karp works at Bascom Palmer Eye Institute in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Karp’s profile.

    Dr. Karp has seen patients for Pterygium, Blepharitis and Eye Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Karp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

