Overview of Dr. Carol Karp, MD

Dr. Carol Karp, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Karp works at Bascom Palmer Eye Institute in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pterygium, Blepharitis and Eye Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.