Dr. Carol Karp, MD
Dr. Carol Karp, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Bascom Palmer Eye Institute-anne Bates Leach Eye Hospital900 NW 17th St, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 326-6000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Excelente Doctora es una estrella para mi y mi familia.
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Anne Bates Leach Eye Hospital
- Kellogg Eye Ctr-U Mich Med Sch
- St Joseph Mercy Hosp
- Brown Medical School
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
