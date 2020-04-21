Dr. Carol Kashefi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kashefi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carol Kashefi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Carol Kashefi, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their residency with UC San Diego
1
Scripps Clinic15004 Innovation Dr, San Diego, CA 92128 Directions (858) 605-7177
2
Scripps Clinic10710 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-9999Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Scripps Clinic7565 Mission Valley Rd, San Diego, CA 92108 Directions (619) 245-2900
- Scripps Green Hospital
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Dr. Kashefi has been my urologist since she's been practising at Scripps. I met her when she was a resident at UCSD and she is the loveliest, most knowledgeable urologist I've ever seen. She will ease your fears and make you feel comfortable. We've now gone through several surgeries together and I have and will continue to recommend her to others I know with urological issues.
- Urology
- English
- 1710033246
- UC San Diego
- UC San Diego
Dr. Kashefi has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kashefi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
