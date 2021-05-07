Overview

Dr. Carol Burch, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California|University Of California Irvine Med Center.



Dr. Burch works at Dignity Health Medical Group Stockton in Stockton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.