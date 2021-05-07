Dr. Carol Burch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Carol Burch, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California|University Of California Irvine Med Center.
Dr. Burch works at
Dignity Health Medical Foundation3132 W March Ln Ste 5, Stockton, CA 95219 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Covered California
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Plan of San Joaquin
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Hill Physicians Medical Group
- Humana
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Networks By Design
- SCAN Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Burch?
She is a very caring Doctor. She is a good listener.
- Family Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1356360721
- Good Samaritan Family Practice Program
- University Of California|University Of California Irvine Med Center
Dr. Burch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Burch using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Burch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burch works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Burch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.