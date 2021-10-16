Overview of Dr. Carol Kooistra, MD

Dr. Carol Kooistra, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center and Spartanburg Medical Center - Mary Black Campus.



Dr. Kooistra works at Carolina Neurology in Spartanburg, SC. They frequently treat conditions like EEG (Electroencephalogram), Cerebrovascular Disease and Stroke along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.