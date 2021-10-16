See All Neurologists in Spartanburg, SC
Dr. Carol Kooistra, MD

Neurology
2.7 (24)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Carol Kooistra, MD

Dr. Carol Kooistra, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center and Spartanburg Medical Center - Mary Black Campus.

Dr. Kooistra works at Carolina Neurology in Spartanburg, SC. They frequently treat conditions like EEG (Electroencephalogram), Cerebrovascular Disease and Stroke along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kooistra's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Carolina Neurology
    541 Floyd Rd, Spartanburg, SC 29307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 585-6179

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spartanburg Medical Center
  • Spartanburg Medical Center - Mary Black Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Cerebrovascular Disease
Stroke
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    I'm sorry for all the undeserved poor reviews this doctor has gotten. I also notice that most of the bad reviews are 5 or more years old. Well things have changed with this practice as of 2020 and 2021. I found everything to be fabulous about the office staff who worked me in on a cancellation within one week when it takes 3-6 months to get an appointment in Spartanburg with any neurologists. As for Dr. Kooistra, I found her to be thorough and unrushed in explaining my mri test results and Mr. David Wilkes her nurse practitioner is also very thorough and both have shown empathy for both my husband and myself as we are both disabled in some form neurologically. Also, as busy as this practice is we have never had to wait over 20 minutes to see the doctor. I would recommend them to any friend or family member.
    Southern Lady — Oct 16, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Carol Kooistra, MD
    About Dr. Carol Kooistra, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598741837
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carol Kooistra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kooistra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kooistra has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kooistra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kooistra works at Carolina Neurology in Spartanburg, SC. View the full address on Dr. Kooistra’s profile.

    Dr. Kooistra has seen patients for EEG (Electroencephalogram), Cerebrovascular Disease and Stroke, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kooistra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Kooistra. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kooistra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kooistra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kooistra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

