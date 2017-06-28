Dr. Krupski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carol Krupski, MD
Overview of Dr. Carol Krupski, MD
Dr. Carol Krupski, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.
Dr. Krupski's Office Locations
Western PA Womens Healthcare Associates850 Clairton Blvd Ste 3100, Pittsburgh, PA 15236 Directions (412) 466-2115
Magee Office300 Halket St # 5730, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 641-6223
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is a fantastic doctor! I highly recommend her !
About Dr. Carol Krupski, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1760418081
Education & Certifications
- U Pittsburgh/Magee-Womens H
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
