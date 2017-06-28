Overview of Dr. Carol Krupski, MD

Dr. Carol Krupski, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.



Dr. Krupski works at Western PA Wmns Health Cre Association in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.