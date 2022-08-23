Dr. Carol Langdoc, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Langdoc is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carol Langdoc, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carol Langdoc, MD
Dr. Carol Langdoc, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center.
Dr. Langdoc's Office Locations
Integrated Ear, Nose, and Throat9960 Sky Ridge Ave, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 963-0832Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Langdoc is very patient and knowledgeable. She listens well and explains herself thoroughly regarding your diagnosis. She never rushed me and made me feel like a valued patient. After months of suffering she was able to diagnose me quickly and accurately and provide a resolution. I am pleased to state that I am no longer experiencing any of my symptoms as a result of her resolution. Also, the staff that works with Dr Langdoc at this practice are all outstanding as well. As soon as you walk into this practice, the people greeting you make you feel valued and welcomed.
About Dr. Carol Langdoc, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1144242777
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida School of Medicine
- University Of Florida College Of Medicine
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Langdoc has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Langdoc accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Langdoc has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Langdoc has seen patients for Postnasal Drip, Earwax Buildup and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Langdoc on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Langdoc. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Langdoc.
