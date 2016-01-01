Dr. Carol Lebeiko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lebeiko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carol Lebeiko, MD
Overview of Dr. Carol Lebeiko, MD
Dr. Carol Lebeiko, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from Ohio State University.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lebeiko's Office Locations
- 1 2100 24th Ave S Ste 260, Seattle, WA 98144 Directions (206) 382-5340
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Carol Lebeiko, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 60 years of experience
- English
- 1669518585
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
- Child Psychiatry, Pediatrics and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lebeiko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lebeiko accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lebeiko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lebeiko. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lebeiko.
