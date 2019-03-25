Dr. Carol Lekan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lekan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carol Lekan, MD
Overview
Dr. Carol Lekan, MD is a Dermatologist in Raleigh, NC. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Rex Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.
Dr. Lekan works at
Locations
Audrey Echt Dermatology, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology10931 Raven Ridge Rd Ste 101, Raleigh, NC 27614 Directions (919) 870-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
- WakeMed Raleigh Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lekan was caring, concerned and took time to explain what was going on. She was very professional and worked with my insurance to provide the best service for the most reasonable cost.
About Dr. Carol Lekan, MD
- Dermatology
- English, French
- 1265426571
Education & Certifications
- Case Western University
- Metro Health Med Center
- University Hosps
- Ohio State University
- Kent State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lekan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lekan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lekan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lekan has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lekan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lekan speaks French.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lekan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lekan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lekan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lekan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.