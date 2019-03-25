See All Dermatologists in Raleigh, NC
Dr. Carol Lekan, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Carol Lekan, MD is a Dermatologist in Raleigh, NC. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Rex Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.

Dr. Lekan works at Audrey Echt Dermatology, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Audrey Echt Dermatology, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology
    10931 Raven Ridge Rd Ste 101, Raleigh, NC 27614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 870-6600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rex Hospital
  • WakeMed Raleigh Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Virginia Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 25, 2019
    Dr. Lekan was caring, concerned and took time to explain what was going on. She was very professional and worked with my insurance to provide the best service for the most reasonable cost.
    — Mar 25, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Carol Lekan, MD
    About Dr. Carol Lekan, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1265426571
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Case Western University
    Residency
    • Metro Health Med Center
    Internship
    • University Hosps
    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University
    Undergraduate School
    • Kent State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carol Lekan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lekan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lekan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lekan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lekan works at Audrey Echt Dermatology, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology in Raleigh, NC. View the full address on Dr. Lekan’s profile.

    Dr. Lekan has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lekan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lekan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lekan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lekan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lekan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

