Overview of Dr. Carol Lin, MD

Dr. Carol Lin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Washington University / College of Dental Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Lin works at Cedars Sinai Medical Orthopedic in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Arm, Tibia and Fibula Fractures and Synovial Biopsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.