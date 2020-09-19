See All Ophthalmologists in Greenwich, CT
Dr. Carol Lundin, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Carol Lundin, MD

Dr. Carol Lundin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital.

Dr. Lundin works at Rye Eye Associates in Greenwich, CT with other offices in Rye, NY, Hawthorne, NY and Wappingers Falls, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lundin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Greenwich Eye Associates
    4 Dearfield Dr, Greenwich, CT 06831 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Rye Eye Associates
    167 Purchase St, Rye, NY 10580 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 921-6966
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
  3. 3
    Hudson Valley Eye Associates
    24 Saw Mill River Rd Ste 202, Hawthorne, NY 10532 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 345-3937
  4. 4
    Rye Eye Associates of the Hudson Valley
    741 Sergeant Palmateer Way, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 297-0910
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

  • Greenwich Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drusen
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Drusen
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening

Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Virginia Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 19, 2020
    My eye dr. retired. Dr Lundin had helped me in the past at which time I was very pleased. She is excellent and I am glad that she is now my ophthalmologist. Her medical knowledge and knowledge of the eye is superb. During my office visit she was patient, thorough, and answered all my questions. I have great confidence in her ability and feel fortunate to have her as my ophthalmologist.
    Sep 19, 2020
    About Dr. Carol Lundin, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 38 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1437180049
    Education & Certifications

    • St Luke's-Roosevelt Hosp/Columbia P&S
    • Internal Medicine
    • Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
    • ADELPHI UNIVERSITY
    • Ophthalmology
