Overview of Dr. Carol Lundin, MD

Dr. Carol Lundin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital.



Dr. Lundin works at Rye Eye Associates in Greenwich, CT with other offices in Rye, NY, Hawthorne, NY and Wappingers Falls, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.