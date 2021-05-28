Dr. Carol Lynn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lynn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carol Lynn, MD
Overview of Dr. Carol Lynn, MD
Dr. Carol Lynn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Collierville, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.
Dr. Lynn's Office Locations
Carol I Lynn MD Gyn Pllc2028 W Poplar Ave Ste 110, Collierville, TN 38017 Directions (901) 755-2900Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 3:00pmThursday8:30am - 3:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lynn is a wonder OBGYN. She is extremely friendly and knowledgeable! She makes you feel like a long time friend and takes the time to explain things very throughly to make sure you are comfortable and understand. She performed major surgery on me and did a great job. I also found that she has a great reputation not only with her patients, but also with all of the local hospital staff! Just all around a great physician!
About Dr. Carol Lynn, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1881619989
Education & Certifications
- U Tenn
- Tulane U, School of Medicine
Dr. Lynn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lynn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lynn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Lynn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lynn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lynn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lynn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.