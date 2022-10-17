Overview of Dr. Carol Machado, MD

Dr. Carol Machado, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center.



Dr. Machado works at Kaweah Health Medical Group in Visalia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.