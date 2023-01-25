Dr. Carol Mallette, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mallette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carol Mallette, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carol Mallette, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M College of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth.
Locations
Texas Digestive Disease Consultants6317 Harris Pkwy Ste 300, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Directions (817) 361-6900
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
You cannot do better in terms of a doctor, staff or facility in gastroenterology, at least in my experience.
About Dr. Carol Mallette, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Brown Ri Hosp
- Brown University Internal Medicine Residency
- Texas A&M College of Medicine
- Austin College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mallette has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mallette accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mallette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mallette has seen patients for Constipation, Enteritis and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mallette on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
104 patients have reviewed Dr. Mallette. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mallette.
