Dr. Carol Manning, MD
Overview of Dr. Carol Manning, MD
Dr. Carol Manning, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kent Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Manning's Office Locations
Carol Manning MD LLC400 Bald Hill Rd Ste 508, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 384-6444
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Knowledgable, kind, gentle, great listener, has patience and asks unique questions in order to get to know you
About Dr. Carol Manning, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Manning has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manning accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manning has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manning speaks Portuguese.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Manning. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manning.
