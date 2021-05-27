Overview of Dr. Carol Marinch, MD

Dr. Carol Marinch, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Deerfield, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Marinch works at Northwestern Medical Group in Deerfield, IL with other offices in Glenview, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.