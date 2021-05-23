Dr. Carol McCullough, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCullough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carol McCullough, MD
Overview of Dr. Carol McCullough, MD
Dr. Carol McCullough, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They graduated from University of Tennessee - Memphis and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center.
Dr. McCullough works at
Dr. McCullough's Office Locations
Centennial Women's Group Summit OBGYN - Hermitage5651 Frist Blvd Ste 500, Hermitage, TN 37076 Directions (629) 219-7814
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McCullough is the best GYN doctor I've ever had. I've been going to her for 26 years.
About Dr. Carol McCullough, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1316940471
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- University of Tennessee - Memphis
