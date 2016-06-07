Overview of Dr. Carol Meyer, MD

Dr. Carol Meyer, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.



Dr. Meyer works at Ochsner Health Center - Metairie in Metairie, LA with other offices in New Orleans, LA and Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.