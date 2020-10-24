Dr. Bloomquist Mikulka has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carol Bloomquist Mikulka, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carol Bloomquist Mikulka, MD
Dr. Carol Bloomquist Mikulka, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They graduated from Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine.
Dr. Bloomquist Mikulka works at
Dr. Bloomquist Mikulka's Office Locations
Dr. Carol L. Bloomquist Mikulka MD PA214 Tyree Ln, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (321) 251-6377
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have met her through her work as an educator for children. As a fellow homeschooling parent, and, even though we've got a young relationship, I can tell that she is the real deal. Smart, witty, fun, intelligent, and, deep down, full of compassion. Not gonna sugar coat. You want that, go to a bakery.
About Dr. Carol Bloomquist Mikulka, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1124059563
Education & Certifications
- Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Dr. Bloomquist Mikulka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Bloomquist Mikulka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Bloomquist Mikulka works at
Dr. Bloomquist Mikulka speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Bloomquist Mikulka. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bloomquist Mikulka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bloomquist Mikulka, there are benefits to both methods.