Overview of Dr. Carol Moore, DPM

Dr. Carol Moore, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ingalls Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Moore works at Foot and Ankle Care Ltd in Orland Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.