Dr. Carol Moore, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ingalls Memorial Hospital.
Foot and Ankle Care Ltd.11308 Distinctive Dr, Orland Park, IL 60467 Directions (708) 479-6460
- Ingalls Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I had my brows by Dr Moore and they turned out great. I couldn't have been more happy with them.
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
