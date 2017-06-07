Overview of Dr. Carol Morgan, MD

Dr. Carol Morgan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Morgan works at Grn Community Service Board in Lawrenceville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.