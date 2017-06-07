See All Psychiatrists in Lawrenceville, GA
Dr. Carol Morgan, MD

Psychiatry
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Lawrenceville, GA
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Carol Morgan, MD

Dr. Carol Morgan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.

Dr. Morgan works at Grn Community Service Board in Lawrenceville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Morgan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Grn Community Service Board
    175 Gwinnett Dr, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 209-2411

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital Gwinnett

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 07, 2017
    Dr Morgan, has really been a great help to me she's easy to talk to and she's very under standing. she's also welling to listen to you.
    Jennifer Newby in Loganville, GA — Jun 07, 2017
    About Dr. Carol Morgan, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770615924
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • State University of New York at Buffalo
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carol Morgan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morgan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morgan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morgan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morgan works at Grn Community Service Board in Lawrenceville, GA. View the full address on Dr. Morgan’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Morgan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morgan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morgan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

