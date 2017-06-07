Dr. Carol Morgan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morgan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carol Morgan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carol Morgan, MD
Dr. Carol Morgan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Dr. Morgan's Office Locations
Grn Community Service Board175 Gwinnett Dr, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (678) 209-2411
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Morgan, has really been a great help to me she's easy to talk to and she's very under standing. she's also welling to listen to you.
About Dr. Carol Morgan, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1770615924
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York at Buffalo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morgan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morgan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morgan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Morgan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgan.
